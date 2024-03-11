 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is This the Clippers’ Last Chance at a Championship?

And later, talk of the NBA’s recent fining of Rudy Gobert, some extra thoughts on NBA officiating, and more

By Logan Murdock
NBA: MAR 10 Bucks at Clippers


Logan and Raja are joined by the returning Howard Beck to discuss the Clippers’ chances as a championship team, and what could possibly come in the offseason if they can’t get it done this year (03:00). Later, the guys react to the NBA’s recent fine on Rudy Gobert and share a lot of thoughts on NBA officiating (35:00). Later, producer Kerm joins the guys to get into mailbag questions submitted by you!

Hosts: Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and Howard Beck
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

