Is This the Clippers’ Last Chance at a Championship?



Logan and Raja are joined by the returning Howard Beck to discuss the Clippers’ chances as a championship team, and what could possibly come in the offseason if they can’t get it done this year (03:00). Later, the guys react to the NBA’s recent fine on Rudy Gobert and share a lot of thoughts on NBA officiating (35:00). Later, producer Kerm joins the guys to get into mailbag questions submitted by you!

