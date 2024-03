The East Coast Bias boys start the show by recapping the news that the Steelers have signed Russell Wilson and that Baker Mayfield is returning to the Bucs (2:22). Then, they transition to discussing what happened in the NBA over the weekend (16:49) and close the show by giving out their best plays for Monday night’s slate (32:14).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

Producer: Stefan Anderson

