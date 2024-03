Musa and Ryan focus on the big Premier League showdown between Liverpool and Manchester City, which saw the points shared at Anfield (01:44) and allowed Arsenal to finish the weekend top of the table. They also wrap up the rest of the Premier League results (30:48), including a big win for Spurs at Villa Park (35:15), before rounding up some games from around Europe (44:35).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

