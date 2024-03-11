“You Love The Bulls ... They Just Mess Up A Lot”



The Full Go returns as Jason opens the podcast with the news that Jaylon Johnson has re-signed with the Bears! He breaks down the contract, how the Bears should address the defensive tackle position, and how Ryan Poles can help out Caleb Williams. Next, Jason figures out how he should treat out the Bulls’ recent success. He talks about Coby White’s progression and why Bulls fans aren’t appreciating DeMar DeRozan. Then, Jason gives the fans some boxing talk. He talks about his reverence for Mike Tyson, and why he won’t watch Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul.

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

