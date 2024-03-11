Knicks Can’t Find a Bucket, Jets Offseason Spending, and Zach Braziller Talks Seton Hall-St. John’s



(1:48) — KNICKS: The Knicks offense gets cold as they drop their matchup against the 76ers, 79-73, on Sunday.

(7:03) — BIG EAST TOURNAMENT: Seton Hall and St. John’s face-off on Thursday to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

(14:10) — GIANTS: Rumors have linked the Giants to J.J. McCarthy, but will they draft a quarterback at no. 10?

(16:36) — JETS: The Jets reportedly don’t want to spend heavy in free agency. So how will they improve the roster?

(20:59) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Seton Hall, and Yankees.

(34:38) — ZACH BRAZILLER: The NY Post’s Zach Braziller returns to talk about Rick Pitino’s first season at St. John’s, and Seton Hall and the Johnnies’ path to the tourney.

(61:45) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Zach Braziller

Producer: Stefan Anderson

