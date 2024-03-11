 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Knicks Can’t Find a Bucket, Jets Offseason Spending, and Zach Braziller Talks Seton Hall-St. John’s

How are the Jets going to get better?

By John Jastremski
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


(1:48) — KNICKS: The Knicks offense gets cold as they drop their matchup against the 76ers, 79-73, on Sunday.

(7:03) — BIG EAST TOURNAMENT: Seton Hall and St. John’s face-off on Thursday to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

(14:10) — GIANTS: Rumors have linked the Giants to J.J. McCarthy, but will they draft a quarterback at no. 10?

(16:36) — JETS: The Jets reportedly don’t want to spend heavy in free agency. So how will they improve the roster?

(20:59) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Seton Hall, and Yankees.

(34:38) — ZACH BRAZILLER: The NY Post’s Zach Braziller returns to talk about Rick Pitino’s first season at St. John’s, and Seton Hall and the Johnnies’ path to the tourney.

(61:45) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: John Jastremski (@john_jastremski) on X

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Zach Braziller
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

The NBA’s 20-Year Shift, a Sneaky Rule Change, LeBron’s Next Deal, and So Long Mac Jones With Ryen Russillo

Plus, Bill and Ryen discuss potential flaws in the NBA’s biggest championship contenders

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo

The Winners and Losers of the 2024 Oscars

Christopher Nolan and ‘Oppenheimer’ completed their victory lap, but there were a few shock surprises—including the way Al Pacino announced the Best Picture winner

By Miles Surrey

Late-Season Panic Meter | Group Chat

Taking a look at the Western Conference

By Rob Mahoney, Wosny Lambre, and 1 more

The End of the Mac Jones Era

Plus, Brian breaks down the Celtics’ win over the Suns

By Brian Barrett

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Recap

Meg and Spanners talk about the impressive debut of 18-year-old Oliver Bearman and Lewis Hamilton’s disappointing performance

By Megan Schuster

UFC 299 Reaction: Sean O’Malley Tastes Sweet Revenge, Dustin Poirier Turns Back the Clock, and MVP’s Dazzling Debut

The guys react to another scintillating performance by UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley

By Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall