The End of the Mac Jones Era

Plus, Brian breaks down the Celtics’ win over the Suns

By Brian Barrett
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images


Brian details the trade sending Pats QB Mac Jones to Jacksonville for a sixth-round pick. He discusses the Mac Jones era in New England and why it didn’t work out (0:30). Then, he recaps the Celtics’ win over the Suns on Saturday night, and gives a couple thoughts he has on the Celtics’ two biggest stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown (25:45). He also recaps the Bruins’ win over the Penguins on Saturday, and their moves at the trade deadline (42:25). Brian and Jamie end with some final thoughts on Mac Jones’s tenure in New England (48:10).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

