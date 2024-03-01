 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Combine Takeaways: Caleb Williams Speaks, Marvin Harrison Jr. Ghosts Us, and Rome Odunze Can’t Fly a Plane

‘NFL Draft Show’: Vibes Check Edition!

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Ben Solak
PANDA WATCH: Vibes Check Edition (2:48). Next, the guys share their biggest risers and fallers from this year’s NFL combine and other reactions to the 2024 class (26:02). Later, they talk through the most outrageous podium nonsense, including players who don’t believe in space, claim that birds aren’t real, and much more (59:29).

Check out our 2024 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Ben Solak
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

