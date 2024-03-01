Combine Takeaways: Caleb Williams Speaks, Marvin Harrison Jr. Ghosts Us, and Rome Odunze Can’t Fly a Plane



PANDA WATCH: Vibes Check Edition (2:48). Next, the guys share their biggest risers and fallers from this year’s NFL combine and other reactions to the 2024 class (26:02). Later, they talk through the most outrageous podium nonsense, including players who don’t believe in space, claim that birds aren’t real, and much more (59:29).

Check out our 2024 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Ben Solak

Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders

Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts