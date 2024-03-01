Breaking Down the Six Tiers of NFL Free Agency

Sheil is joined by Ben Solak from the Indianapolis combine to analyze the NFL Free Agency Rankings on theringer.com, pick their favorite players from each of its tiers, and debate the individuals that every team should approach with caution before adding them to their rosters. You can check out Sheil’s free agency coverage here.
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo
