Buying Into the Chet Vs. Wemby Rivalry and the Emerging Warriors, Plus: Has Doc Fixed the Bucks?

Verno and KOC also discuss the playoff picture in the West and Joel Embiid’s plan to return to the Philadelphia 76ers

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Oklahoma City Thunder v San Antonio Spurs Photo by Brien Aho/Getty Images


Verno and KOC break down what could be the next great NBA rivalry between the Spurs and Thunder with Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama (01:50). They dive into how special these rookies are and why the future’s so bright for both. With Andrew Wiggins away from the Warriors, Moses Moody slides into the starting lineup—the guys explain why this move could be beneficial for the team down the stretch (14:28). With the no. 5 and no. 10 seeds separated by only 3.5 games in the West, the guys debate which teams have the best chance to secure the guaranteed playoff spot and avoid the play-in (28:38). Also, KOC explains what Doc Rivers has done to fix the Bucks defense and discusses Joel Embiid’s plan to return to the Sixers this season (37:00).

You can read KOC’s article about Doc and the Bucks here.

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

