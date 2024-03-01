Paul Pogba’s Doping Ban, an NLD WSL Preview and Looking Ahead to the Manchester Derby



Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Fadumo Olow to discuss the news that Paul Pogba has been given a four-year ban for a doping offence (04:28), which Pogba denies and is appealing. They look ahead to two big derbies happening on Sunday—first, Arsenal vs. Tottenham in the WSL (23:00), with Arsenal looking to avenge their first defeat to Spurs in December. Then they tackle the Manchester derby in the Premier League (31:28) and wonder whether there’s any hope for United to spring a surprise.

Host: Ian Wright

Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Fadumo Olow

Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman and Jonathan Fisher

