“It’s Okay If You’re Not Generational”

Jason talks about the NFL draft combine, the leverage Caleb Williams holds, Andre Drummond, and much more in today’s podcast

By Jason Goff
Cleveland Cavaliers v Chicago Bulls Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason opens the podcast by discussing the Victor Wembanyama vs. Chet Holmgren matchup. He discusses why he enjoys the matchup, why Wembanyama will be a problem for the league, and the significance of the two taking each matchup personally. He also digs into the Denver Nuggets, and why he believes it’s Nikola Jokic’s league (1:05). Next, Jason talks about the NFL draft combine and his consternation surrounding the event. He also talks about the leverage Caleb Williams holds and why the dynamics of the quarterback position are shifting. To wrap, Jason talks about Andre Drummond and how the league devaluing the big man hurt him (22:28). He discusses the impact Drummond has made throughout his career, how he’s handled smaller roles, and why Drummond should be appreciated more (57:49.

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

