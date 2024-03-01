“It’s Okay If You’re Not Generational”



The Full Go returns as Jason opens the podcast by discussing the Victor Wembanyama vs. Chet Holmgren matchup. He discusses why he enjoys the matchup, why Wembanyama will be a problem for the league, and the significance of the two taking each matchup personally. He also digs into the Denver Nuggets, and why he believes it’s Nikola Jokic’s league (1:05). Next, Jason talks about the NFL draft combine and his consternation surrounding the event. He also talks about the leverage Caleb Williams holds and why the dynamics of the quarterback position are shifting. To wrap, Jason talks about Andre Drummond and how the league devaluing the big man hurt him (22:28). He discusses the impact Drummond has made throughout his career, how he’s handled smaller roles, and why Drummond should be appreciated more (57:49.

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

