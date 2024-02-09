 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Joe Biden’s Memory Problem With Meghan McCain

Meghan and Tara analyze political fallout from the report about President Biden’s poor handling of classified documents

By Tara Palmeri
President Biden Hosts German Chancellor Olaf Scholz At The White House Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images


Meghan McCain joins Tara to discuss their reactions to a special counsel report into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents. The report cleared the president of any criminal wrongdoing, but referred to him as a “well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory.” Meghan and Tara analyze political fallout to the report and wonder how long Democrats can keep their heads in the sand about Biden’s shortcomings as a candidate.‌

For more of Tara’s reporting, please sign up for her newsletter, The Best & the Brightest, at puck.news/tarapalmeri and use the discount code TARA20.

Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Meghan McCain
Producers: Devon Baroldi and Conor Nevins
Additional Production: Ashleigh Smith and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Somebody's Gotta Win

The Latest

‘Final Fantasy’ Preview, ‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League,’ and ‘Halo’ Season 2

Plus, talk of Matt’s takeaway from a hands-on preview of ‘Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth,’ the future of live service and superhero games, and more

By Ben Lindbergh, Jessica Clemons, and 2 more

Knicks Are Officially Contenders and the Bulls Are in No Man’s Land

Plus, why the Knicks hands-down won the trade deadline, Mavs acquiring P.J. Washington, the Sixers trading for Buddy Hield

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

Jodi Saw Ariana Perform in ‘Chicago’! Plus, ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ ‘Beverly Hills,’ and ‘Miami.’

Jodi talks about her recent experience seeing Ariana Madix sing and dance in ‘Chicago’ on Broadway, and more on recent Bravo show episodes

By Callie Curry, Jodi Walker, and 1 more
Play

Can the Clippers Really Win the West?

Big Wos discusses whether the Clippers are really the best team in the Western Conference, as well as Klay Thompson’s frustration with being benched at the end of games

By Wosny Lambre

The NFL’s Star-Vs.-System Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs have an offense that revolves around Patrick Mahomes. The San Francisco 49ers have one that centers Kyle Shanahan’s system and skill-position talent above all else. Which will win out on Sunday and show what’s most important in today’s NFL?

By Steven Ruiz
Chelsea FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Prasiemier League
Play

How Away Days Have Changed Football Culture Forever

James Allcott and Ellis Platten also put together a tier list of the best and worst guests on Platten’s popular series ‘Shirt Shopping’

By James Lawrence Allcott