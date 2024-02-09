Joe Biden’s Memory Problem With Meghan McCain



Meghan McCain joins Tara to discuss their reactions to a special counsel report into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents. The report cleared the president of any criminal wrongdoing, but referred to him as a “well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory.” Meghan and Tara analyze political fallout to the report and wonder how long Democrats can keep their heads in the sand about Biden’s shortcomings as a candidate.‌

