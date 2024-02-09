 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Knicks Are Officially Contenders and the Bulls Are in No Man’s Land

Plus, why the Knicks hands-down won the trade deadline, Mavs acquiring P.J. Washington, the Sixers trading for Buddy Hield

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Oklahoma City Thunder v Detroit Pistons Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images


Austin and Pausha go through some of the biggest deals made at this year’s trade deadline. They start off by looking at teams that didn’t make any moves, such as the Bulls, Warriors, and Lakers (01:12). Then, they discuss why the Knicks hands-down won the trade deadline and cemented their status as East contenders with their acquisition of Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks (17:15). Later, they look at other trades, including the Mavs acquiring P.J. Washington, the Sixers trading for Buddy Hield, and more (26:43)!

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes, Ben Cruz, and Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In NBA

The Latest

Jodi Saw Ariana Perform in ‘Chicago’! Plus, ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ ‘Beverly Hills,’ and ‘Miami.’

Jodi talks about her recent experience seeing Ariana Madix sing and dance in ‘Chicago’ on Broadway, and more on recent Bravo show episodes

By Callie Curry, Jodi Walker, and 1 more
Play

Can the Clippers Really Win the West?

Big Wos discusses whether the Clippers are really the best team in the Western Conference, as well as Klay Thompson’s frustration with being benched at the end of games

By Wosny Lambre

The NFL’s Star-Vs.-System Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs have an offense that revolves around Patrick Mahomes. The San Francisco 49ers have one that centers Kyle Shanahan’s system and skill-position talent above all else. Which will win out on Sunday and show what’s most important in today’s NFL?

By Steven Ruiz
Chelsea FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Prasiemier League
Play

How Away Days Have Changed Football Culture Forever

James Allcott and Ellis Platten also put together a tier list of the best and worst guests on Platten’s popular series ‘Shirt Shopping’

By James Lawrence Allcott

It Happened! The Rock Turns on Cody Rhodes! What’s Next? Instant Reaction to a Massive Moment in WWE

Rosenberg went live with pals David Shoemaker and Brian Mann to instantly react to the Rock’s heel turn and speculate on what will happen next

By Peter Rosenberg and David Shoemaker
SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII – Feb 7
Play

‘Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend’ Live From Radio Row

Cousin Sal is joined by Maxx Crosby, Baker Mayfield, and C.J. Stroud on Radio Row

By Cousin Sal Iacono