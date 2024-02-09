Knicks Are Officially Contenders and the Bulls Are in No Man’s Land

Austin and Pausha go through some of the biggest deals made at this year’s trade deadline. They start off by looking at teams that didn’t make any moves, such as the Bulls, Warriors, and Lakers (01:12). Then, they discuss why the Knicks hands-down won the trade deadline and cemented their status as East contenders with their acquisition of Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks (17:15). Later, they look at other trades, including the Mavs acquiring P.J. Washington, the Sixers trading for Buddy Hield, and more (26:43)!
Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes, Ben Cruz, and Eduardo Ocampo
