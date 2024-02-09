 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Drake, the Meat Messiah. Plus, Boaz Yakin on ‘Once Again (For the Very First Time).’

Van and Rachel also talk the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift, and Mo’Nique

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay kick off the show with some Super Bowl, and unfortunately, Taylor Swift talk (3:05) before reacting to an alleged video leak of Drake (26:56). Then, they dig into Mo’Nique’s appearance on Club Shay Shay (39:59), before welcoming writer-director Boaz Yakin to discuss his upcoming film, executive-produced by Van, Once Again (For the Very First Time) (55:23),

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Boaz Yakin
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

