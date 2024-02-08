 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Did Disney Get Its Magic Back?

Matt and Rich Greenfield gather to talk about Disney’s latest quarterly earnings report, its investment in Epic Games, ‘Moana 2,’ and much more

By Matthew Belloni
Walt Disney Animation Studios


Matt is joined by media analyst Rich Greenfield to discuss Disney’s latest quarterly earnings report, as well as a slew of new announcements from CEO Bob Iger. Matt and Rich run through each announcement, including their new $1.5 billion investment in Epic Games, a stand-alone ESPN streaming service, their bundled sports streaming service with Fox and WBD, Moana 2, Taylor Swift’s concert movie coming to Disney+, and the Nelson Peltz proxy battle. Later, the pair determine whether they can prove to the creative community that they are officially back. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the Gina Carano–Disney lawsuit.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Rich Greenfield
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

Trade Deadline Instant Reactions

Justin, Rob, and Wos recap all of the action (including who didn’t take action) from trade deadline day!

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

Believing in the Thunder, Why the Knicks and Mavs Won the Day, and Recapping a Mediocre Trade Deadline

From the big moves to the smaller deals, Verno and KOC go through all the action of the trade deadline

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Sports Goes Back to Bundles, Apple TV’s Upcoming Slate, and ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Episodes 3-6

Chris and Andy join to discuss what effects the new Fox, Warner Bros., and ESPN deal will have on the scripted TV world

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Breaking Styles and Safety With Nick Doherty. Plus, Recent Hockey Release Breakdown With Greg Lanctot.

Nick also talks with Mike and Jesse about his website and how it can help people in the hobby

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Has Dana White Delayed the Michael Chandler–Conor McGregor Fight (Again)? How Long Should Chandler Wait?

Plus, Ilia Topuria raises the stakes for UFC 298

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

Left Out of This Coaching Cycle, Eric Bieniemy Is Running Out of Options

A year ago, Bieniemy left the Chiefs in hopes of bolstering his head coaching resume by calling plays in Washington. Now he’s out of a job altogether. What happened?

By Nora Princiotti