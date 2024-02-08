Did Disney Get Its Magic Back?



Matt is joined by media analyst Rich Greenfield to discuss Disney’s latest quarterly earnings report, as well as a slew of new announcements from CEO Bob Iger. Matt and Rich run through each announcement, including their new $1.5 billion investment in Epic Games, a stand-alone ESPN streaming service, their bundled sports streaming service with Fox and WBD, Moana 2, Taylor Swift’s concert movie coming to Disney+, and the Nelson Peltz proxy battle. Later, the pair determine whether they can prove to the creative community that they are officially back. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the Gina Carano–Disney lawsuit.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Rich Greenfield

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

