Did Disney Get Its Magic Back?

Matt is joined by media analyst Rich Greenfield to discuss Disney’s latest quarterly earnings report, as well as a slew of new announcements from CEO Bob Iger. Matt and Rich run through each announcement, including their new $1.5 billion investment in Epic Games, a stand-alone ESPN streaming service, their bundled sports streaming service with Fox and WBD, Moana 2, Taylor Swift’s concert movie coming to Disney+, and the Nelson Peltz proxy battle. Later, the pair determine whether they can prove to the creative community that they are officially back. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the Gina Carano–Disney lawsuit.
For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.
Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Rich Greenfield
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Subscribe: Spotify