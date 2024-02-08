Breaking Styles and Safety With Nick Doherty. Plus, Recent Hockey Release Breakdown With Greg Lanctot.



Mike and Jesse start by talking about different breaking styles and how to be safe when buying into breaks (8:58). Then they are joined by Nick Doherty to talk about his website, breakcomp.com, and how it benefits people in the hobby (24:36). Later, they are joined by Greg Lanctot for a breakdown of recent hockey releases (43:34). They end the pod by answering your mailbag questions (1:05:48).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Guests: Nick Doherty and Greg Lanctot

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts