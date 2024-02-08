 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Breaking Styles and Safety With Nick Doherty. Plus, Recent Hockey Release Breakdown With Greg Lanctot.

Nick also talks with Mike and Jesse about his website and how it can help people in the hobby

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Calgary Flames v Boston Bruins Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start by talking about different breaking styles and how to be safe when buying into breaks (8:58). Then they are joined by Nick Doherty to talk about his website, breakcomp.com, and how it benefits people in the hobby (24:36). Later, they are joined by Greg Lanctot for a breakdown of recent hockey releases (43:34). They end the pod by answering your mailbag questions (1:05:48).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guests: Nick Doherty and Greg Lanctot
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In Sports Cards Nonsense

The Latest

Has Dana White Delayed the Michael Chandler–Conor McGregor Fight (Again)? How Long Should Chandler Wait?

Plus, Ilia Topuria raises the stakes for UFC 298

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

Left Out of This Coaching Cycle, Eric Bieniemy Is Running Out of Options

A year ago, Bieniemy left the Chiefs in hopes of bolstering his head coaching resume by calling plays in Washington. Now he’s out of a job altogether. What happened?

By Nora Princiotti

Immediate Reaction to the Trade Deadline. Plus, Super Bowl Picks!

Brian looks at the moves the Celtics made and then runs through some trade deadline winners and losers

By Brian Barrett

Radio Row Mega-Show With Nora Princiotti and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo

Bryan is here to talk about a huge range of topics, including favorite Radio Row moments, Tom Brady as an announcer, the pressure on Tony Romo, and much more!

By Bryan Curtis and Nora Princiotti

2024 NBA Trade Deadline Winners and Losers

From the New York Knicks doing the impossible to the Los Angeles Lakers doing absolutely nothing, we run down the biggest moves and non-moves from a surprisingly furious deadline

By Zach Kram

It’s BO$$ Time! Plus, Cody Rhodes Makes His Decision.

And does Swerve Strickland need to win the AEW World Title at Revolution?

By David Shoemaker