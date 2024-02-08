 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Immediate Reaction to the Trade Deadline. Plus, Super Bowl Picks!

Brian looks at the moves the Celtics made and then runs through some trade deadline winners and losers

By Brian Barrett
Los Angeles Lakers v Charlotte Hornets Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images


Brian recaps the NBA trade deadline, including a pair of moves by the Celtics and his winners and losers across the league (0:15). Then, Brian and Jamie answer a listener call on Theo Epstein’s role at FSG and preview the Super Bowl, including game picks, prop bets, MVP odds, and more (21:10).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

