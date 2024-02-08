Immediate Reaction to the Trade Deadline. Plus, Super Bowl Picks!



Brian recaps the NBA trade deadline, including a pair of moves by the Celtics and his winners and losers across the league (0:15). Then, Brian and Jamie answer a listener call on Theo Epstein’s role at FSG and preview the Super Bowl, including game picks, prop bets, MVP odds, and more (21:10).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify