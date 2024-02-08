 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

It’s BO$$ Time! Plus, Cody Rhodes Makes His Decision.

And does Swerve Strickland need to win the AEW World Title at Revolution?

By David Shoemaker
WWE.com


On the Thursday edition of The Masked Man Show, David and Kaz power through with the following discussions:

  • All roads lead to Mercedes Moné being All Elite (8:56)
  • Does Swerve Strickland need to win the AEW World Title at Revolution (16:56)?
  • Sting and Darby Allin become new tag team champions (24:14)

Later, they react to Cody Rhodes’s announcement on Instagram that he has made his decision for WrestleMania (30:14).

Be sure to check out videos on the Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling. We are also on Instagram and Threads and X.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

