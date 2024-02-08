It’s BO$$ Time! Plus, Cody Rhodes Makes His Decision.



On the Thursday edition of The Masked Man Show, David and Kaz power through with the following discussions:

All roads lead to Mercedes Moné being All Elite (8:56)

Does Swerve Strickland need to win the AEW World Title at Revolution (16:56)?

Sting and Darby Allin become new tag team champions (24:14)

Later, they react to Cody Rhodes’s announcement on Instagram that he has made his decision for WrestleMania (30:14).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Producer: Brian H. Waters

