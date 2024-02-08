 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Counter Pressed’ Meets ‘Big Kick Energy’

Maisie Adam and Suzi Ruffell join for a Conti Cup chaos check-in before they move on to a deep dive on the life and times of ‘Big Kick Energy’

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup Quarter Final Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images


Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Jessy Parker Humphreys and the legendary duo from the Big Kick Energy podcast, Maisie Adam and Suzi Ruffell.

There’s a Conti Cup chaos check-in before they move on to a deep dive on the life and times of the Big Kick Energy gals. How did they get into football? Why did they launch a podcast, and which women’s footballers would they beat in a fight?

Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Guests: Jessy Parker Humphreys, Maisie Adam and Suzi Ruffell
Producer: Alex Adey

