‘Counter Pressed’ Meets ‘Big Kick Energy’



Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Jessy Parker Humphreys and the legendary duo from the Big Kick Energy podcast, Maisie Adam and Suzi Ruffell.

There’s a Conti Cup chaos check-in before they move on to a deep dive on the life and times of the Big Kick Energy gals. How did they get into football? Why did they launch a podcast, and which women’s footballers would they beat in a fight?

Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Guests: Jessy Parker Humphreys, Maisie Adam and Suzi Ruffell

Producer: Alex Adey

