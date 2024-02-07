 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“Give Coby the Ball”

Jason also explains why people need to cool it on the Patrick Mahomes legacy talk and enjoy what they’re watching

By Jason Goff
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason discusses the Bulls-Timberwolves game. He discusses who he believes is the best player on the Bulls, why Anthony Edwards reminds him of Randy Moss, and how Coby White has blown past the expectations thrust upon him on draft night (1:05). Then, Jason explains why White should have taken the last shot in regulation, and his development as a clutch performer (17:01). To wrap, Jason explains why people need to cool it on the Patrick Mahomes legacy talk and enjoy what they’re watching (32:51).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

