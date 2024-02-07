 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pebble Beach Cut Short, PGA’s $3 Billion Investment Agreement, and Phoenix Open Preview

Looking back at Wyndham Clark’s win

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images


House and Hubbard start the pod by recapping the shortened Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Wyndham Clark’s win, how LIV Golf was able to take advantage of the lone Sunday spot, and more (01:44). Then, they discuss the PGA’s investment agreement of up to $3 billion with Strategic Sports Group (31:04). Finally, they preview and offer their favorite picks for the WM Phoenix Open (39:24).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Fairway Rollin'

The Latest

The 2024 NBA Trade Value Rankings

Just in time for the league’s trade deadline

By Bill Simmons

CMC, Kelce, Reba, Usher, and the Super Bowl Prop Bet Bonanza

The guys get together to give our their favorite bets for all things Super Bowl!

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

Eight Eagles Questions With Bo Wulf and Zach Berman!

How can the Eagles fix their roster? How will the 2024 season play out? All this and more!

By Sheil Kapadia

Unpacking the Commanders Drama, Jawaan Taylor Vs. Nick Bosa, and More Big Takeaways From Super Bowl LVIII Radio Row

Plus, Sheil and Ben weigh in on the Steelers hiring Arthur Smith as their new offensive coordinator

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

What to Expect When You’re Expecting a Trump Trial With Elie Honig

Elie joins Tara to recap the charges against Trump, debate which ones could make it to trial, and more

By Tara Palmeri

The 2024 Winter Mailbag

Mal and Jo are here to talk about their plans to cover ‘Avatar,’ ‘Dune: Part Two,’ and so much more!

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson