Pebble Beach Cut Short, PGA’s $3 Billion Investment Agreement, and Phoenix Open Preview



House and Hubbard start the pod by recapping the shortened Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Wyndham Clark’s win, how LIV Golf was able to take advantage of the lone Sunday spot, and more (01:44). Then, they discuss the PGA’s investment agreement of up to $3 billion with Strategic Sports Group (31:04). Finally, they preview and offer their favorite picks for the WM Phoenix Open (39:24).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS