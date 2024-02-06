 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CMC, Kelce, Reba, Usher, and the Super Bowl Prop Bet Bonanza

The guys get together to give our their favorite bets for all things Super Bowl!

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images


The guys are here to run through their favorite prop bets for Super Bowl LVIII, including Deebo Samuel to win MVP, which player will have the longest air yards on a single reception, how long Reba McEntire will take to sing the national anthem, and what Usher’s first word will be at the halftime show (2:07). “You guys want to do some emails?” (54:43)

Check out our 2024 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

