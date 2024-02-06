Unpacking the Commanders Drama, Jawaan Taylor Vs. Nick Bosa, and More Big Takeaways From Super Bowl LVIII Radio Row

Sheil and Ben get together on Super Bowl LVIII Radio Row and start their conversation by diving into the current and complicated state of the Washington Commanders. After Sheil weighs in on the Steelers’ hiring of Arthur Smith as their new OC, Ben predicts that a running back will be the next Super Bowl MVP (19:49). They then analyze the matchup between the Chiefs offensive line and San Francisco’s edge rushers and debate the importance of the big game for Kyle Shanahan (36:32). Sheil ends the pod with some advice for the Cowboys on their future DC (54:50).
Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
