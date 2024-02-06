What to Expect When You’re Expecting a Trump Trial With Elie Honig



On Tuesday, a federal appeals court rejected Donald Trump’s claim that he was immune to charges of election subversion, signaling a major hit to his defense thus far in his battle against the DOJ. To break down exactly what that means, Tara invites on CNN senior legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Elie Honig. Tara and Elie recap all of the charges against Trump and debate which ones could make it to trial (and when) and which ones could actually lead to a criminal conviction.

Host: Tara Palmeri

Guest: Elie Honig

Producers: Devon Baroldi and Conor Nevins

