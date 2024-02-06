 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What to Expect When You’re Expecting a Trump Trial With Elie Honig

Elie joins Tara to recap the charges against Trump, debate which ones could make it to trial, and more

By Tara Palmeri
Former President Trump Visits The Teamsters Headquarters In Washington, D.C. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images


On Tuesday, a federal appeals court rejected Donald Trump’s claim that he was immune to charges of election subversion, signaling a major hit to his defense thus far in his battle against the DOJ. To break down exactly what that means, Tara invites on CNN senior legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Elie Honig. Tara and Elie recap all of the charges against Trump and debate which ones could make it to trial (and when) and which ones could actually lead to a criminal conviction.

Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Elie Honig
Producers: Devon Baroldi and Conor Nevins

