Wins for Arsenal and Man City Open Up the Premier League Title Race

Musa and Ryan chat about Manchester City’s win over Brentford (02:44), Arsenal’s win over Liverpool (07:45) and how the Premier League title race is shaping up. There’s also a bit on Manchester United’s 3-0 win against West Ham, a historic win for Wolves and Luton scoring four again. They then move on to a crucial Derby d’Italia win for Inter to extend their lead at the top of Serie A (27:36), even honours in the Madrid derby, plus a round-up of some more games from the weekend.
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS