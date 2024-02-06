 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wins for Arsenal and Man City Open Up the Premier League Title Race

Musa and Ryan also talk Manchester United’s 3-0 win against West Ham, a historic win for Wolves and Luton scoring four again

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Brentford FC v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan chat about Manchester City’s win over Brentford (02:44), Arsenal’s win over Liverpool (07:45) and how the Premier League title race is shaping up. There’s also a bit on Manchester United’s 3-0 win against West Ham, a historic win for Wolves and Luton scoring four again. They then move on to a crucial Derby d’Italia win for Inter to extend their lead at the top of Serie A (27:36), even honours in the Madrid derby, plus a round-up of some more games from the weekend.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

