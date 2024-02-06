 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The ‘Bachelor’ Is Brought to You by KFC! Plus, ‘The Traitors’ Season 2, and ‘Love Is Blind: Sweden.’

Juliet and Callie admire Jenn’s bravery during her one-on-one date with Joey and review their favorite moments from the tennis tournament group date

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Juliet and Callie continue to be impressed by Season 28 of The Bachelor and Joey’s performance. They address the hilarity of the KFC product placement (07:32), the Mrs. Right pageant (13:52), and the continued drama between Maria and Sydney (27:48). They admire Jenn’s bravery during her one-on-one date with Joey (28:55), and review their favorite moments from the tennis tournament group date (42:48). Finally, they discuss updates to The Traitors Season 2 (51:50) and Love Is Blind: Sweden (56:44).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Olivia Crerie
Music: Devon Renaldo

