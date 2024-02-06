The ‘Bachelor’ Is Brought to You by KFC! Plus, ‘The Traitors’ Season 2, and ‘Love Is Blind: Sweden.’

Juliet and Callie continue to be impressed by Season 28 of The Bachelor and Joey’s performance. They address the hilarity of the KFC product placement (07:32), the Mrs. Right pageant (13:52), and the continued drama between Maria and Sydney (27:48). They admire Jenn’s bravery during her one-on-one date with Joey (28:55), and review their favorite moments from the tennis tournament group date (42:48). Finally, they discuss updates to The Traitors Season 2 (51:50) and Love Is Blind: Sweden (56:44).
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Olivia Crerie
Music: Devon Renaldo
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS