A Super Bowl Snub and Other Media Mysteries of the Biden Campaign With Jamal Simmons



When will Biden’s campaign actually start? Tara brings CNN political analyst and communications guru Jamal Simmons onto the podcast to get to the bottom of that question and others. Tara and Jamal discuss how young protestors might be drowning out Biden’s campaign messaging, why Trump might just be appealing to Black voters, and the ramifications of Biden’s recently extinguished border bill.

Host: Tara Palmeri

Guest: Jamal Simmons

Producers: Devon Baroldi and Conor Nevins

