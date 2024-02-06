 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A Super Bowl Snub and Other Media Mysteries of the Biden Campaign With Jamal Simmons

The CNN political analyst joins Tara to discuss Biden’s campaign efforts and his recent border bill

By Tara Palmeri
President Biden Campaigns In Nevada Getty Images


When will Biden’s campaign actually start? Tara brings CNN political analyst and communications guru Jamal Simmons onto the podcast to get to the bottom of that question and others. Tara and Jamal discuss how young protestors might be drowning out Biden’s campaign messaging, why Trump might just be appealing to Black voters, and the ramifications of Biden’s recently extinguished border bill.

For more of Tara’s reporting, please sign up for her newsletter, The Best & the Brightest, at puck.news/tarapalmeri and use the discount code TARA20.

Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Jamal Simmons
Producers: Devon Baroldi and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Somebody's Gotta Win

The Latest

Taylor Swift: Greatest Maker of Albums Ever, Plus Keith Lee’s Blessing

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to an eventful Grammy Awards ceremony before discussing Killer Mike’s arrest, a Dallas food truck, and more

By Rachel Lindsay and Van Lathan

The ‘Bachelor’ Is Brought to You by KFC! Plus, ‘The Traitors’ Season 2, and ‘Love Is Blind: Sweden.’

Juliet and Callie admire Jenn’s bravery during her one-on-one date with Joey and review their favorite moments from the tennis tournament group date

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

24 Question Party People: Dave 1 and P-Thugg of Chromeo

Chromeo come by the show to talk about Proust, codependency, and their new album, ‘Adult Contemporary’

By Yasi Salek

Scotland Scare, Ireland Impress, England Evolve? And Italy’s Gladiator Michele Lamaro.

The guys talk to Lamaro about growing up next to the Colosseum in Rome and life in the Italian camp

By The Rugby Pod

Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night Takeaways

Nora, Steven, and Lindsay also share their takes on some of the breaking coaching news around the league

By Nora Princiotti, Steven Ruiz, and 1 more

NBA Trade Rumor Recap, Embiid’s Surgery, and Draft Talk

Verno and KOC discuss the 76ers’ next move after Joel Embiid’s injury, whether the Hawks should consider trading Trae Young instead of Dejounte Murray, LeBron’s pressure on the Lakers, and so much more

By Kevin O'Connor and Chris Vernon