 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A Deep-Dive Grading Conversation, and Mike and Jesse Argue Over the NFL Vintage Market With Tyler Tarver

Mike and Jesse discuss when it’s best to use PSA vs. SGC, when to invest in and sell cards, and much more!

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start the pod with a discussion around grading, including when it’s best to use PSA or SGC and the importance of timing in card sales (04:25). Then, collector Tyler Tarver joins the show to discuss the state of the basketball market, vintage football, and more (21:33). Mike and Jesse then debate whether it’s a good idea to invest in vintage football cards during the offseason (45:55). They end off with new releases (48:24) and your mailbag questions (58:03).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Tyler Tarver
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In Sports Cards Nonsense

The Latest

Five Major Music Business Questions After the Grammys

Matt and Lucas Shaw chat about Taylor Swift’s new album, the hip-hop problem at the Grammys, and more

By Matthew Belloni

How Sportswriters Can Win the Super Bowl. Plus: Inside Radio Row, Politicians Avoiding Nosy Reporters, and the Death of the D.C. Bureau

And later, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week, David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline, and the return of Media Piss Test

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

‘True Detective: Night Country’ Episode 4 and ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’

Plus, a brief discussion about the premiere of the final season of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

The Current State of LeBron With the Lakers

Logan and Howard ponder what the future could hold for the aging superstar and whether or not he will remain a Laker after this season

By Logan Murdock and Howard Beck

Are the Clippers Going to Win the West? Plus, Super Bowl Prop Bets and Senior Bowl Standouts With Todd McShay.

Plus, Life Advice with Ceruti and Kyle! How can the man who bought a boat without telling his wife reveal his purchase?

By Ryen Russillo

The Top 10 Tilts, Good Call–Bad Call, and Pitino’s New Rant With J. Kyle Mann

Tate and Kyle also discuss Kansas handling Houston at Allen Fieldhouse, Kentucky-Tennessee, and Purdue surviving Wisconsin

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann