A Deep-Dive Grading Conversation, and Mike and Jesse Argue Over the NFL Vintage Market With Tyler Tarver

Mike and Jesse start the pod with a discussion around grading, including when it’s best to use PSA or SGC and the importance of timing in card sales (04:25). Then, collector Tyler Tarver joins the show to discuss the state of the basketball market, vintage football, and more (21:33). Mike and Jesse then debate whether it’s a good idea to invest in vintage football cards during the offseason (45:55). They end off with new releases (48:24) and your mailbag questions (58:03).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Tyler Tarver
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts