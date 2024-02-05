 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Top 10 Tilts, Good Call–Bad Call, and Pitino’s New Rant With J. Kyle Mann

Tate and Kyle also discuss Kansas handling Houston at Allen Fieldhouse, Kentucky-Tennessee, and Purdue surviving Wisconsin

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann
Purdue v Wisconsin Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss UNC-Duke delivering again, Kansas handling Houston at Allen Fieldhouse, Kentucky-Tennessee, and Purdue surviving Wisconsin (1:32). They then run through some other happenings from the weekend in college basketball, including Rick Pitino’s post-game rant following St. John’s loss to UConn, Gonzaga fans throwing trash on the court, Xavier’s Quincy Olivari’s 43-point game, Morgan Freeman’s courtside antics, and more (42:10). Finally, they close the show with some shout-outs and games to watch (1:08:52).

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Kyle Crichton

