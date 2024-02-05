The Top 10 Tilts, Good Call–Bad Call, and Pitino’s New Rant With J. Kyle Mann

The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss UNC-Duke delivering again, Kansas handling Houston at Allen Fieldhouse, Kentucky-Tennessee, and Purdue surviving Wisconsin (1:32). They then run through some other happenings from the weekend in college basketball, including Rick Pitino’s post-game rant following St. John’s loss to UConn, Gonzaga fans throwing trash on the court, Xavier’s Quincy Olivari’s 43-point game, Morgan Freeman’s courtside antics, and more (42:10). Finally, they close the show with some shout-outs and games to watch (1:08:52).
Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Kyle Crichton
