Alisson and Van Dijk’s Nightmare at Arsenal, and Is Poch Getting Sacked?

Goals on goals on goals! Ben Foster, Dave Watson and Mark Goldbridge break down all the drama from another action-packed weekend in the Premier League, with the title race taking a twist after Arsenal beat Liverpool 3-1 on Sunday. The lads break down the game and the uncharacteristic mistakes made by both defences, with Alisson and Van Dijk having afternoons to forget …

Wolves have been scoring for fun lately, and they kept that going with a 4-2 win at Chelsea to pile more pressure on Mauricio Pochettino. Is the former Spurs man going to last the season? Or is he facing the sack? And talking of teams scoring for fun, Luton Town made it eight goals in two games, following up their 4-0 win over Brighton with a crazy 4-4 draw at Newcastle!

You don’t want to miss all of that, plus:

Vicario being obstructed on corners again!

Would Ollie Watkins get into any Premier League team?

Man Utd’s youngsters step up!

Was Roy Hodgson at fault for Olise’s injury?

Subscribe: Spotify