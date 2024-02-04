 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Win Streak Ends at Nine, and Ian Begley Talks Knicks Trade Deadline Targets

JJ also finishes with some trivia!

By John Jastremski
Los Angeles Lakers v New York Knicks Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images


(5:11) — KNICKS: The Knicks’ win streak comes to an end after a 113-105 loss to the Lakers on Saturday.
(14:13) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Knicks.
(29:31) — IAN BEGLEY: SNY’s Ian Begley talks about the Knicks’ hot January, Jalen Brunson’s rise, and potential trade targets.
(45:41) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Ian Begley
Producer: Stefan Anderson

