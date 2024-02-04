The Win Streak Ends at Nine, and Ian Begley Talks Knicks Trade Deadline Targets



(5:11) — KNICKS: The Knicks’ win streak comes to an end after a 113-105 loss to the Lakers on Saturday.

(14:13) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Knicks.

(29:31) — IAN BEGLEY: SNY’s Ian Begley talks about the Knicks’ hot January, Jalen Brunson’s rise, and potential trade targets.

(45:41) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Ian Begley

Producer: Stefan Anderson

