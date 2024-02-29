Will Ilia Topuria’s Meteoric Rise Lead to a Stadium Show? Plus, Anthony Joshua Vs. Francis Ngannou Preview.

With boxing journalist Ariel Helwani off gallivanting in Puerto Rico, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and TST take the reins on today’s episode. They begin the show by discussing Ilia Topuria’s rapidly rising superstardom in Europe and whether he’ll be the star that UFC will finally headline a stadium show with. Then, the guys get into next weekend’s Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou boxing fight, interest in seeing Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz in the ring, this weekend’s MASSIVE UFC Apex event, and some Discord questions about rumors of Colby Covington vs. Ian Garry, UFC Manchester, and more.
- Intro (00:00)
- Ilia Topuria’s icon status in Spain
- What are the chances UFC will build an event around Topuria at Bernabeo?
- The hype video for Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou
- Early predictions for Joshua vs. Ngannou
- Gauging interest in Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz in boxing
- Shamil Gaziev’s unmatched career ascent
- Discord questions
- Interest in Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship
Hosts: Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas
