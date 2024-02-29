Eagles’ Position-by-Position Free Agency Needs, and Dollar Dog Dilemma



The Eagles have quite a few questions heading into the draft and free agency, with key players returning, leaving, or heading into free agency. Should the Eagles give the hometown kid D’Andre Swift an offer to return to the team? What are the options at linebacker? Will James Bradberry IV be on the roster next season? Plus, the Phillies announced that there will no longer be Dollar Dog Nights after 27 years! This end to a Philadelphia staple has Cliff fuming.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

