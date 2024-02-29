 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles’ Position-by-Position Free Agency Needs, and Dollar Dog Dilemma

The Eagles have quite a few questions heading into the draft and free agency, with key players returning, leaving, or heading into free agency

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images


The Eagles have quite a few questions heading into the draft and free agency, with key players returning, leaving, or heading into free agency. Should the Eagles give the hometown kid D’Andre Swift an offer to return to the team? What are the options at linebacker? Will James Bradberry IV be on the roster next season? Plus, the Phillies announced that there will no longer be Dollar Dog Nights after 27 years! This end to a Philadelphia staple has Cliff fuming.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

