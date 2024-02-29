Bonmati Blossoms, Paris Beckons and an NLD Preview

Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill to discuss another impressive friendly victory for England (07:28). What does this international break tell us about England’s depth and competition for places? Plus, Spain’s Nations League’s success (20:50), Aitana Bonmati, the gift that keeps on giving and a look ahead to this weekend’s North London derby (40:09).
Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Guests: Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill
Producer: Jonathan Fisher
