Bonmati Blossoms, Paris Beckons and an NLD Preview

Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill to discuss another impressive friendly victory for England and Spain’s Nations League’s success

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Spain v France - UEFA Women's Nations League 2024 Final


Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill to discuss another impressive friendly victory for England (07:28). What does this international break tell us about England’s depth and competition for places? Plus, Spain’s Nations League’s success (20:50), Aitana Bonmati, the gift that keeps on giving and a look ahead to this weekend’s North London derby (40:09).

Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Guests: Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill
Producer: Jonathan Fisher

