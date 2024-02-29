Inter Close In on the Scudetto, FA Cup Roundup and Everton’s Deduction Reduction



Musa and Ryan begin with a bit of rumoured transfer chat, before moving on to rounding up some great football from this week. They start with the FA Cup, which saw plenty of goals and set up an exciting set of quarterfinals (05:02). Inter beat Atalanta 4-0 to close in on another Scudetto (18:35) and Napoli hammered Sassuolo, so there’s some Serie A chat before they round off on Everton’s points deduction being reduced (31:27).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

