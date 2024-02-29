 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Inter Close In on the Scudetto, FA Cup Roundup and Everton’s Deduction Reduction

Musa and Ryan have a bit of rumoured transfer chat, before moving on to rounding up some great football from this week

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
FC Internazionale v Atalanta BC - Serie A TIM Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin with a bit of rumoured transfer chat, before moving on to rounding up some great football from this week. They start with the FA Cup, which saw plenty of goals and set up an exciting set of quarterfinals (05:02). Inter beat Atalanta 4-0 to close in on another Scudetto (18:35) and Napoli hammered Sassuolo, so there’s some Serie A chat before they round off on Everton’s points deduction being reduced (31:27).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Stadio: A Football Podcast

The Latest

The Best Movie Set in a Desert

Dave, Neil, and Joanna have a debate inspired by ‘Dune: Part Two’

By Dave Gonzales, Neil Miller, and 1 more

Warriors and Bucks Are Starting to Figure It Out, and Are the Cavs Not a Contender?

The East Coast Bias boys start the show by recapping the latest trends in the NBA, including how the Warriors and Bucks are starting to find some synergy

By Brian Barrett, Joe House, and 1 more

NCAA Conference Winners, NFL Combine Odds, and Sharp Tank

Cousin Sal and the D3 start the podcast by giving out their play of the day for Thursday before diving into college basketball and discussing how Caitlin Clark will break the NCAA scoring record

By Cousin Sal Iacono

Previously On ‘Dune’ … 

It’s time to get reacquainted with Arrakis. Ahead of ‘Dune: Part Two,’ look back on 12 crucial moments from the first film, and what they could mean for the sequel.

By Miles Surrey

The Magic Tap, Platonic Ideal of a Breakfast Burrito, and Jollibee Spaghetti | My Opinion Is Fact

Dave and Chris share some big news before they get into an interesting mailbag: What five liquids would they have on tap at all times if that tap could dispense anything?

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Biden’s Michigan Problem

Tara is joined by Hunter Walker, author of the book ‘The Truce: Progressives, Centrists, and the Future of the Democratic Party,’ to discuss the political impact of Joe Biden’s recent performances in the Michigan and South Carolina primaries

By Tara Palmeri