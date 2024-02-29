Warriors and Bucks Are Starting to Figure It Out, and Are the Cavs Not a Contender?

The East Coast Bias boys start the show by recapping the latest trends in the NBA, including how the Warriors and Bucks are starting to find some synergy (1:00). Then, they transition to discussing which teams are contenders and which teams are not (11:45). Then, they give the best odds for teams to miss the playoffs (41:05). Finally, they close the show by giving out their best plays for Thursday night’s slate and their same-game parlay on FanDuel (46:55).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out http://theringer.com/RG to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Brian Barrett, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

Producers: Stefan Anderson, Tucker Tashjian, Jack Sanders, and Drew Van Steenbergen

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

