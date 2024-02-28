 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The ‘Dune’ Double Feature (1984 and 2021 Versions) | The Midnight Boys

What you might need to know going into ‘Dune: Part Two’

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
The Dune-night boys are here to look back at Arrakis! They dive into their thoughts on both the David Lynch 1984 Dune film and Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 Dune: Part One. They begin with the faithfulness of each adaptation and what one might need to know going into the much-anticipated second film (07:55). Later, they break down the Lynch version and what this flawed but lovable film gets right about the novels (16:41).

Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

