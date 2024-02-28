 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will Seth Rollins Turn on Cody Rhodes? Plus, Ranking Who Should Be the Next IC Champ.

Ben, Khal, and Brian also pay their respects to the late Mike Jones, a.k.a. Virgil

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
Ben, Khal, and Brian kick off this week’s episode with an announcement regarding the Ringer Wrestling Show meet-and-greet in Philadelphia during WrestleMania week (1:30). Then, they pay their respects to the late Mike Jones, a.k.a. Virgil (4:43), before getting into the following headlines from the week:

  • Seth Rollins potentially betraying Cody Rhodes (11:36)
  • Chad Gable saying it just means more to win the Intercontinental Championship (26:57)

Then in They Said What?! they react to the Cheap Heat fantasy booking of Cody Rhodes finishing his story by going through Roman Reigns AND the Rock (38:36).

Afterward, they go to the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline for They Said What?! and react to hot takes from you, the people, regarding unforgettable story lines and NXT’s title picture (57:19).

Finally, the guys talk through last night’s NXT (64:24) and preview tonight’s AEW Dynamite (66:33).

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202) 417-8160.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

