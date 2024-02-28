“It’s Great to Be Competitive”

Jason starts today’s edition of The Full Go by sharing his reactions to the Bulls’ disappointing double-digit loss to the hapless Pistons. Next, Chicago Sun-Times writer and cohost of the Sports Adjacent Podcast, Jason Lieser, calls in from the NFL combine in Indianapolis to discuss the future of Justin Fields, how Ryan Poles can improve the Bears’ roster, and much more (23:21).
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Jason Lieser
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Kyle Williams, and Chris Sutton
