The Celts Keep on Winning! Plus, Eliot Wolf’s First Big Press Conference.



Brian recaps the Celtics’ ninth straight win, how the C’s won this game over the 76ers in a different way than they usually do, and why this way bodes well for the team heading into the postseason (0:30). Then, Brian discusses Patriots’ de facto GM Eliot Wolf’s press conference, which included insight into how Wolf evaluates talent, the draft, QBs, and also shows just how much power he now wields in Foxborough (27:30). Finally, Brian and Jamie chat about the Celtics and their tough upcoming schedule (51:10).

