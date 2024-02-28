 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Celts Keep on Winning! Plus, Eliot Wolf’s First Big Press Conference.

Nine in a row for the East-leading C’s

By Brian Barrett
Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images


Brian recaps the Celtics’ ninth straight win, how the C’s won this game over the 76ers in a different way than they usually do, and why this way bodes well for the team heading into the postseason (0:30). Then, Brian discusses Patriots’ de facto GM Eliot Wolf’s press conference, which included insight into how Wolf evaluates talent, the draft, QBs, and also shows just how much power he now wields in Foxborough (27:30). Finally, Brian and Jamie chat about the Celtics and their tough upcoming schedule (51:10).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

Eagles Buzz From the Combine With EJ Smith!

Sheil and EJ get together to discuss whether Haason Reddick will be an Eagle, what decisions the Eagles need to make this offseason, and more

By Sheil Kapadia

Jake Knapp Latest Long-Shot Winner, the Match, and Cognizant Classic Picks

House and Hubbard also chat about Anthony Kim’s LIV debut

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

LeBron’s 180 on Bronny. Plus, NFL Combine Rumors With Albert Breer.

Ryen and Albert also discuss the futures for Fields, Higgins, Wilson, and Cousins

By Ryen Russillo

KD Puts Fan in Place, Meeting in the Middle on Court-Storming, and Why the Mavs Are for Real

Plus, Austin makes his case for why Victor Wembanyama should be the next face of the NBA

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

‘Shogun’ Series Premiere Recap

Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney reunite to break down the two-episode premiere of FX’s new series ‘Shogun’

By Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney

We Still Don’t Know the WrestleMania Main Event! Plus, Post–Judgment Day Predictions and Looking Ahead to AEW Revolution.

Peter, Greg, and Dip discuss what’s to come and what has recently passed in the world of wrestling

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde