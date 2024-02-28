Taking a Look at the Top Quarterback Prospects and Headline Roulette

Nora and Steven are joined by Austin Gayle at the NFL combine in Indianapolis to discuss the top quarterback draft prospects and which players best describe their draft profiles. Then they spin a wheel full of the top headlines from the combine and give their thoughts on what coaches and executives are saying in Indy (43:47).
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Guest: Austin Gayle
Producers: Isaiah Blakely and Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
