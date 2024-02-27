We Still Don’t Know the WrestleMania Main Event! Plus, Post–Judgment Day Predictions and Looking Ahead to AEW Revolution.

Nearly recovered from a strenuous work trip in Perth, Australia, Rosenberg is joined by SGG and Dip on today’s episode of the world’s no. 1 sports and recreation podcast. They discuss:
- Intro (00:00)
- Rosenberg’s time in Perth (01:21)
- SGG’s problem with how Elimination Chamber unfolded (14:24)
- Fantasy booking for the WrestleMania main events (16:05)
- How the Rhea Ripley character could develop in the coming months (22:20)
- An update on Rosenberg’s search for the perfect pair of glasses (31:42)
- AEW Revolution (45:11)
- Mailbag (49:16)
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, and Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas
