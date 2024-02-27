 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

We Still Don’t Know the WrestleMania Main Event! Plus, Post–Judgment Day Predictions and Looking Ahead to AEW Revolution.

Peter, Greg, and Dip discuss what’s to come and what has recently passed in the world of wrestling

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
WWE


Nearly recovered from a strenuous work trip in Perth, Australia, Rosenberg is joined by SGG and Dip on today’s episode of the world’s no. 1 sports and recreation podcast. They discuss:

  • Intro (00:00)
  • Rosenberg’s time in Perth (01:21)
  • SGG’s problem with how Elimination Chamber unfolded (14:24)
  • Fantasy booking for the WrestleMania main events (16:05)
  • How the Rhea Ripley character could develop in the coming months (22:20)
  • An update on Rosenberg’s search for the perfect pair of glasses (31:42)
  • AEW Revolution (45:11)
  • Mailbag (49:16)

We’ve got a few more tickets left for our Heat ’N’ Greet on Thursday, April 4. Get ’em here.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, and Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Cheap Heat

The Latest

NBA Abominations, Wemby’s 5x5, and Defending This Year’s Draft Class

Verno and KOC also discuss the wild ending to the Knicks-Pistons game, the weird state of the Nets franchise, Trae Young’s surgery, and how well Jaime Jaquez Jr. has performed this season

By Kevin O'Connor and Chris Vernon

This Is J.Lo ... Now: Decoding ‘The Greatest Love Story Never Told’

Juliet and Amanda analyze the Jennifer Lopez we see in her new documentary, ‘The Greatest Love Story Never Told’

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors
Play

Over- and Underreactions, a Riverboat Question, and KOC’s NBA Player Power Rankings

Tate Frazier and KOC break down the recent happenings around the NBA, and Cousin Sal comes on to do over- and underreactions to the most recent news in the sports world

By Tate Frazier, Kevin O'Connor, and 1 more

‘Clerks’ and the ’90s Indie Film Big Bang, Through the Eyes of The Village Voice

An excerpt from Tricia Romano’s oral history of the famed alt-weekly, ‘The Freaks Came Out to Write,’ featuring Kevin Smith, Amy Taubin, and Colson Whitehead

By Tricia Romano

Robert De Niro Continues to Evolve, Persevere, and Challenge Himself. He Should Win Another Oscar.

The legendary actor’s turn in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is singular, the result of decades of work across genres and sensibilities, even if the journey at times plunged him into the depths of mediocrity

By Keith Phipps

‘Shogun’ Is High-Stakes Event TV at Its Finest

The new FX limited series is a sweeping historical epic oozing with political intrigue

By Miles Surrey