Juliet and Amanda analyze the Jennifer Lopez we see in her new documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, including the moments that feature Jane Fonda, Ben Affleck, Neil DeGrasse-Tyson, and Post Malone. They also talk about how J.Lo’s new album, narrative musical, and documentary all fit together, and the state of getting to know celebrities on the celebrities’ terms.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

Producer: Jade Whaley

