Cam Newton Gets Jumped, and Drake Turns Heel

Van and Rachel also discuss how Donald Trump is trying to appeal to Black voters

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to the coaches who came after Cam Newton at a youth tournament and talks of it being a “reflection of culture” (12:25), before they discuss Drake’s attempt to be the bad guy and his support of Tory Lanez (28:11). Then, Trump attempts to appeal to Black voters (38:57), and an active service member commits the ultimate act of protest at the Israeli Embassy in D.C. (57:21). Van then gives a response to a Reddit post (1:04:44), before they discuss social media’s war against joy following the resignation of a popular librarian (1:26:22).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

