Cam Newton Gets Jumped, and Drake Turns Heel

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to the coaches who came after Cam Newton at a youth tournament and talks of it being a “reflection of culture” (12:25), before they discuss Drake’s attempt to be the bad guy and his support of Tory Lanez (28:11). Then, Trump attempts to appeal to Black voters (38:57), and an active service member commits the ultimate act of protest at the Israeli Embassy in D.C. (57:21). Van then gives a response to a Reddit post (1:04:44), before they discuss social media’s war against joy following the resignation of a popular librarian (1:26:22).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

