All Work and No Play Makes Joey a Dull Boy



What do you give four women infatuated with the same man? Axes, according to the Bachelor producers. Join Juliet and Callie as they break down an unsettling episode of The Bachelor. They talk about the lengths the show is going to in order to make Joey look calm and collected (01:42), Maria’s wavering commitment and Joey’s response (06:46), and Daisy’s honesty with Joey (12:43). They predict what they think the shocking ending will be (21:46) and discuss Kelsey A.’s very successful one-on-one. Finally, they check in on The Traitors (34:04) and Love Is Blind (35:56).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Producer: Olivia Crerie

