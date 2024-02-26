 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trades Possible for Tee Higgins and Brian Burns? Kirk Cousins, Free Agency Favorites, and More!

Plus, Ben and Sheil discuss what the Bears should do with the first overall pick in the draft

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Minnesota Vikings v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images


What’s next for Kirk Cousins as free agency looms? Will he remain in Minnesota on a new deal or is he headed to an AFC team that desperately needs a QB? Will the Panthers pay pass rusher Brian Burns upwards of $30 million per year? Plus, what will the Bears do with the no. 1 pick?

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Social: Eduardo Ocampo
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

