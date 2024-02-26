Trades Possible for Tee Higgins and Brian Burns? Kirk Cousins, Free Agency Favorites, and More!



What’s next for Kirk Cousins as free agency looms? Will he remain in Minnesota on a new deal or is he headed to an AFC team that desperately needs a QB? Will the Panthers pay pass rusher Brian Burns upwards of $30 million per year? Plus, what will the Bears do with the no. 1 pick?

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Social: Eduardo Ocampo

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

