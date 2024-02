Mal and Jo are back in the world of Avatar for a look at Season 1 of Netflix’s new live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. They talk winners and losers as they go through four things that worked and four things that didn’t in this divisive show (17:32).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

Social: Jomi Adeniran

