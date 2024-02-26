Final Best Picture Power Rankings and How Oscar Voting Really Works

‌



Sean and Amanda open the show by discussing the SAG Awards and highlight the Netflix streaming experience, Lily Gladstone’s win for Best Actress, and the dominance of Oppenheimer (1:00). Then, they create their final Best Picture power rankings (43:55). Later, Tom Oyer joins the show to help explain how the Academy Awards actually work and what the voting process looks like (1:01:44).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Guest: Tom Oyer

Producer: Jack Sanders

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS