Final Best Picture Power Rankings and How Oscar Voting Really Works

Sean and Amanda talk of Lily Gladstone’s win for Best Actress, then Tom Oyer joins the show to explain how the Academy Awards actually work and what the voting process looks like

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room Photo by Monica Schipper/FilmMagic


Sean and Amanda open the show by discussing the SAG Awards and highlight the Netflix streaming experience, Lily Gladstone’s win for Best Actress, and the dominance of Oppenheimer (1:00). Then, they create their final Best Picture power rankings (43:55). Later, Tom Oyer joins the show to help explain how the Academy Awards actually work and what the voting process looks like (1:01:44).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Tom Oyer
Producer: Jack Sanders

