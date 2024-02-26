The Ezra Klein Heat Check, Peter King’s Exit, Vice’s Implosion, and the Allure of the First-Person Essay



Bryan and David return this week with a lot to talk about! First they discuss Ben Smith’s tweet, which could lead to an instant think piece (:42). Then they get into Ezra Klein’s comments about President Joe Biden, comments that Klein says the president’s supporters will not like (8:10)! In the notebook dump, they say a couple of farewells—first to Peter King (30:10), then to Vice (39:09). And later, they talk the allure of the first-person essay (45:05).

Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Producer: Brian H. Waters

