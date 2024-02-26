 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Ezra Klein Heat Check, Peter King’s Exit, Vice’s Implosion, and the Allure of the First-Person Essay

Bryan and David get together to talk about a wide variety of media topics!

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Bryan and David return this week with a lot to talk about! First they discuss Ben Smith’s tweet, which could lead to an instant think piece (:42). Then they get into Ezra Klein’s comments about President Joe Biden, comments that Klein says the president’s supporters will not like (8:10)! In the notebook dump, they say a couple of farewells—first to Peter King (30:10), then to Vice (39:09). And later, they talk the allure of the first-person essay (45:05).

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

