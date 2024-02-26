Matt Hamachek on the Pats’ Super Bowl XXXVI Win and Spygate



Brian talks with filmmaker Matt Hamachek about Episodes 3 and 4 of his docuseries The Dynasty. They touch on Bill Parcells’s relationship with Robert Kraft, the birth of the “Patriot Way” as the team beat the Rams to win its first Super Bowl, Spygate, the ’07 undefeated season, and more (0:15). Then Brian gives out a few leftover thoughts on the show before hitting on some Patriots offseason news, including Eliot Wolf’s drafting process (30:35). Brian and Jamie end with a listener email and some more Pats talk (55:10).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Matt Hamachek

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify